In the RG Kar rape-murder case, forensic experts found no signs of struggle at the alleged crime scene, raising doubts about the location of the crime.

The victim's family and medical community are demanding a fresh investigation, while the CBI has charged Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, as the prime suspect.

Amidst protests and legal proceedings, the victim's identity remains undisclosed due to Supreme Court directives.

The victim was found dead on August 9

RG Kar rape-murder: No evidence of struggle at crime scene

By Snehil Singh 01:17 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story A forensic report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has found no signs of a struggle at the alleged crime scene in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, where a trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered. Submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 11, the report details findings from an examination conducted on August 14. The victim's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, leading to nationwide protests by healthcare professionals.

Investigation findings

Forensic report details and ongoing protests

The CFSL experts also collected samples from the alleged crime scene, including a mattress in the seminar hall. The report noted that "cut mark portions observed on this mattress were reasonably corresponding to the head and lower abdomen area of an injured victim." However, it also stated that there was "no evidence of a possible struggle" between the victim and the assailant within this location.

Crime scene

Forensic report raises doubts about crime location

The forensic analysis also revealed no biological stains on or around the wooden stage or seminar room floor, except for the mattress. This detail has raised questions if the crime really took place in that particular spot. The report also deemed it "highly improbable" for someone to enter the seminar hall unnoticed as it is closely located to operational hospital areas.

Legal proceedings

Victim's family seeks fresh investigation, doctors protest

In light of these findings, the victim's family has demanded a fresh investigation. The Calcutta High Court will hear their plea on January 2. Meanwhile, doctors too remain unhappy with the way the case is being handled and have been ordered by the court to restrict their protest size from 200-250 participants to 100. The Indian Medical Association-Bengal also protested outside the CBI office over perceived delays in investigating former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala ex-oc Abhijit Mandal.

Legal update

CBI files charge-sheet against prime accused

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, who is the prime accused in this case. The Service Doctors Forum and Nurses Unity also held a convention criticizing the CBI's investigation process. Amidst all these developments, the identity of the victim remains undisclosed following Supreme Court directives on sexual assault cases.