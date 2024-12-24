Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India is launching 'Bharatpol', an online platform designed to streamline Interpol notice requests and enhance communication efficiency.

Bharatpol' will be officially launched on January 7

What is CBI's 'Bharatpol' online platform and how it works

By Mudit Dube 12:31 pm Dec 24, 202412:31 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a new online platform, 'Bharatpol.' The platform is aimed at enhancing communication between state and Union Territory police forces and central agencies. It particularly focuses on Interpol-related requests, with an aim to expedite the process of issuing notices and collecting information on fugitives and other criminal matters. The move is expected to greatly improve efficiency in coordination.

Interpol coordination

CBI's role in managing Interpol-Related affairs

As the National Central Bureau of India, the CBI is solely responsible for handling Interpol affairs. Through the international organization, the CBI can seek information from similar agencies in other member countries. This helps in investigating crimes in India. It also enables sharing of criminal data and intelligence with other countries, further bolstering global cooperation against crime.

Streamlining process

'Bharatpol' to simplify Interpol notice requests

Law enforcement agencies send multiple Interpol notice requests to CBI, including Red Notices for detention of fugitives, Yellow Notices for missing persons, and Blue Notices for information regarding a person's identity or activities in connection with criminal investigations. Earlier, these requests were sent through emails, which often led to clutter and wastage of time. The new platform 'Bharatpol' is expected to solve these problems efficiently.

Enhanced communication

'Bharatpol' to cut delays and improve efficiency

The idea for 'Bharatpol' was pitched to CBI Director Praveen Sood as a way to bring all communication exchanges on a dedicated online platform. This would minimize processing time and make it easier to monitor progress on each case. An officer involved in the development said, "The communication between states and CBI (Interpol India) will be seamless using a portal and not through letters, emails, fax. It will cut avoidable delays."

Future impact

'Bharatpol' expected to increase Interpol notices

The officer further added that the new platform would result in "getting more notices published through Interpol in the future." Since 2021, coordination through Interpol channels has resulted in the return of 100 wanted criminals to India, including 26 in 2024 alone. 'Bharatpol' will be officially launched on January 7 and will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.