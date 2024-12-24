Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun is in a political tussle with the Congress party in Telangana, India.

The dispute escalated when six individuals were arrested for vandalizing Arjun's home, with the BJP accusing the Congress of orchestrating the attack because Arjun declined to campaign for them.

Despite Congress leaders denying involvement, tensions remain high, with Arjun facing a complaint from a senior Congress leader over a scene in his film, Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun was granted interim bail on Wednesday

Explained: Why Allu Arjun is at loggerheads with Congress

By Snehil Singh 12:26 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Telugu actor Allu Arjun is facing a controversy after a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The December 4 incident killed a woman and left her son critically injured. Arjun was arrested on December 13 for criminal negligence but was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court later that day.

Political debate

Allegations and counterclaims intensify Arjun's controversy

The incident has triggered a political row with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleging that Arjun went to the theater despite being denied police permission. The actor denied these allegations, saying police facilitated his visit. "Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen," he said.

Property damage

Vandalism at Arjun's residence leads to political accusations

The controversy took a new turn when six people belonging to the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) were arrested for vandalizing Arjun's Hyderabad residence. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress of targeting the actor as he refused to campaign for them, alleging involvement of Congress Youth worker Srinivas Reddy in the attack. BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya labeled it "state-sponsored terrorism."

Denial

Congress leaders deny involvement in attack on Arjun's home

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have denied any involvement in the attack on Arjun's residence. Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy condemned it and asserted no party links. Amidst these tensions, Arjun appeared at Chikkadpally police station for questioning regarding the stampede case, accompanied by his family and legal team. In another matter, senior Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna lodged a complaint against Arjun for a scene in his film Pushpa 2, calling it disrespectful to law enforcement officers.