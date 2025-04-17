Sonam Kapoor becomes the brand ambassador for Runwal Realty
What's the story
Mumbai-based real estate company Runwal has rebranded as Runwal Realty and roped in Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador.
Kapoor will endorse the company's luxury real estate projects and will be the face of its various marketing platforms, including print and digital ads, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, and multiplex promotions.
The company's portfolio includes residential, commercial, and retail real estate segments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.
Collaboration
Kapoor resonates with Runwal Realty's philosophy
Sandeep Runwal, the managing director of Runwal Realty, told Hindustan Times that their work's true measure isn't in square feet but in shaping lives and building legacies.
Kapoor agreed, saying, "In a world driven by change and fleeting trends, creating something timeless feels very personal, just like your home. That drew me to Runwal Realty—their belief that a home is far more than a space to live in; it's the beginning of a legacy."
Shared vision
'They share a similar vision of what home truly means'
Kapoor further said that it feels "quite natural to come on board with Runwal Realty as their ambassador because they share a similar vision of what home truly means—building with a heart for the future."
This collaboration is expected to enhance the visibility and consumer trust of Runwal Realty's luxury projects.
Trend
Bollywood stars are increasingly promoting real estate projects
The trend of roping in Bollywood celebrities as brand ambassadors for real estate developers has been on the rise. The strategy is to enhance visibility and earn consumer trust.
Examples include Shah Rukh Khan, who was announced the official brand ambassador for Gurugram-based Elan Group in February 2025. Amitabh Bachchan signed on with Pune-based Gera Developments in July 2023.
In 2016, Anil Kapoor was roped in by Mumbai-based Ekta Developers to promote its projects.