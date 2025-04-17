What's the story

Mumbai-based real estate company Runwal has rebranded as Runwal Realty and roped in Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

Kapoor will endorse the company's luxury real estate projects and will be the face of its various marketing platforms, including print and digital ads, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, and multiplex promotions.

The company's portfolio includes residential, commercial, and retail real estate segments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.