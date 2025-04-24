What's the story

Legendary Pictures is once again returning to Queensland, Australia, for the filming of its latest MonsterVerse installment.

This new chapter comes on the heels of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's unprecedented success.

The film set records as the franchise's highest-grossing entry and the biggest Godzilla film to date.

According to Variety, Queensland's Village Roadshow Studios has been selected as the base for this project, the fourth MonsterVerse title shot in the region.