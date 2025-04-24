Godzilla and Kong unite for next MonsterVerse chapter in Queensland
What's the story
Legendary Pictures is once again returning to Queensland, Australia, for the filming of its latest MonsterVerse installment.
This new chapter comes on the heels of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's unprecedented success.
The film set records as the franchise's highest-grossing entry and the biggest Godzilla film to date.
According to Variety, Queensland's Village Roadshow Studios has been selected as the base for this project, the fourth MonsterVerse title shot in the region.
Cast and plot
Godzilla-Kong team up against 'cataclysmic world-ending threat'
The next MonsterVerse film will feature fan-favorites Godzilla and Kong joining forces against a "cataclysmic world-ending threat." The franchise's penchant for high-stakes apocalyptic scenarios continues.
Dave Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green have penned the screenplay for this installment.
Australian director Grant Sputore, known for I Am Mother, will be at the helm.
The cast includes Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, Matthew Modine, and Delroy Lindo.
Production team
A-list crew assembled for 'MonsterVerse' production
Sputore has put together a high-profile crew for the MonsterVerse production.
Joining him are cinematographer Dan Mindel, production designer Stefan Dechant, editor Josh Schaeffer, and VFX supervisor Kelly Port.
They are known for their work in other successful films such as Twisters, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla x Kong, and Avengers: Endgame.
Local impact
Queensland's reputation as a 'production paradise' solidified
Queensland's Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek emphasized the massive local economic impact of the MonsterVerse production.
He said the project will employ over 400 cast and crew and pump an estimated AUD93M ($59.3 million) into local coffers.
"Queensland has built an international reputation as a production paradise, which is solidified by the number of blockbuster films currently using our great state as a big screen backdrop," Langbroek said.
Franchise success
'MonsterVerse' has been a financial success
The MonsterVerse franchise (distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures) has made over $2.5 billion worldwide from its theatrical releases.
It has also branched out into streaming with Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
Legendary's Alex Garcia said he was thrilled to expand their partnership with Queensland for this new chapter in the epic franchise.
"The state's world-class production infrastructure and exceptional workforce have been critical to the global success of the MonsterVerse film franchise," he said.