'Stranger Things' spinoff gets title: Find out what it means
What's the story
Netflix has revealed the title and timeline of its upcoming animated spinoff of hit series, Stranger Things.
The new series, called Stranger Things: Tales From '85, will take place in 1985, the same year as the group's Starcourt adventure in Season 3. However, it is yet to be seen if the spinoff comes before or after that season.
The announcement of the title was made by the streamer on Wednesday (local time).
Format speculation
'Tales From...' suggests an anthology format for the spinoff
The title Stranger Things: Tales From '85 has led to speculation regarding the format of the upcoming animated series.
Considering the inclusion of "Tales From" in the title, the series may take on an anthology format, possibly with multiple artists and studios each lending their unique styles.
This could be reminiscent of other anthology series like Love, Death, and Robots, and Star Wars: Visions.
Story possibilities
Potential storylines for the animated spinoff
The year 1985 in the Stranger Things timeline presents several storytelling opportunities in the upcoming spinoff.
The series could explore details related to the main narrative, like the establishment of the Soviet Union task force's experiment or how Hopper (David Harbour) was taken into custody at the end of Season 3.
Or, new side stories centered around OG supporting characters could add more depth to the Stranger Things universe.
Creator's perspective
Duffer brothers' excitement for the animated spinoff
The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, were excited for the animated spinoff.
They said, "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving."
"We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with—the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues..."
Series distinction
Duffer brothers: Spinoff '1,000% different' from original series
In a recent podcast interview, Matt Duffer confirmed that the animated spinoff would be "1,000% different" from the original Stranger Things series. He emphasized that while it connects to the Stranger Things world, the storytelling approach would be distinct.
The spinoff was first announced in 2022 alongside the greenlighting of Season 5, which will conclude the main story after nine years. The final season is due later this year.