What's the story

Netflix has revealed the title and timeline of its upcoming animated spinoff of hit series, Stranger Things.

The new series, called Stranger Things: Tales From '85, will take place in 1985, the same year as the group's Starcourt adventure in Season 3. However, it is yet to be seen if the spinoff comes before or after that season.

The announcement of the title was made by the streamer on Wednesday (local time).