'Black Mirror's 'USS Callister' sequel review—Entertaining, but inferior to original
What's the story
Netflix's inimitable series Black Mirror is back with its seventh season.
It has six episodes, including the much-awaited 90-minute-long episode, USS Callister: Into Infinity.
It's a sequel to the groundbreaking USS Callister (S04E01), a reflection on the ethics of immersive video games and an analysis of greed that comes with spectacular success.
Does the sequel live up to expectations? Here's our review.
Premise
Picks up right after the events of the original episode
The storyline continues from where USS Callister ended as we meet Nanette (Cristin Milioti) and her crew, stuck in the Infinity game.
They're at risk of attack by 30 million players and must shift to their separate universe where they can exist peacefully.
With time running out and stakes higher than ever, will Nanette lead her crew to safety?
Or is this the end?
#1
Come for the story, stay for Milioti's work
The most striking aspect is Milioti's flawless performance.
Thanks to her convincing act, we immediately connect to this world, and it feels like no time has passed between the first and the sequel episode (even though S04 premiered in 2017!).
She's a tough, patient, kind, and astute leader who never lets her crew break, and even in grave danger, she puts her team first.
#2
The on-point humor eases up the tension
The episode gets extremely grim at times, so much so that there are scenes so packed with tension that you feel the entire crew would collapse within minutes.
In such sequences, the humorous dialogues bring great relief, especially in places where you least expect them.
Jimmi Simpson, who plays James Walton, gets most of these sarcasm, irony-laced lines and delivers them with perfection.
#3
However, it feels too slow at times
On the flip side, there isn't enough narrative strength to keep this movie-length episode floating smoothly.
The technical jargon is much more complex than the first part, so you may have to pause and replay some scenes to comprehend what's happening.
I chuckled when a character said, "Can you translate for those who don't speak machine code?"
Because, same!
#4
Lacks the vision and imagination of 'USS Callister'
The episode doesn't match the brilliance of the original because it seems like it already splurged most of its creative ideas.
Sure, there are enough twists and turns, and a scene mid-way through the episode pulled the rug from under my feet, but the episode feels like a drag sometimes.
It shares the same themes but is still not as exhilarating as USS Callister.
Verdict
Worth watching, but overall, underwhelming; 2.5/5 stars
USS Callister: Into Infinity's biggest strengths are the ensemble and the interesting backstories about the central characters.
However, it ends somewhat predictably and is slow-paced, lacking the energy and the vitality that made USS Callister iconic.
It's certainly worth watching, and the twists hook you in, but I wish it were narratively stronger, like the best BM episodes (Nosedive, Arkangel, etc).
2.5/5 stars.