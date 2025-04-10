Diljit Dosanjh may attend Met Gala as Google Pixel ambassador
What's the story
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh will reportedly make his debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year.
According to India Today, Dosanjh will be attending the iconic fashion event as an ambassador for Google Pixel.
His unique blend of traditional and contemporary style is expected to add a fresh perspective to the event.
The Met Gala 2025 is set to take place on May 5, 2025, themed "Tailored For You," focusing on classic tailoring.
Cultural impact
Dosanjh's global influence and cultural impact
Dosanjh's influence isn't limited to India, making him an international cultural icon.
Career milestones such as electrifying performances at Coachella as the first Punjabi artist in 2023 and selling out Canada's BC Place stadium on his Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024 are just the beginning.
He also made headlines for his 2024 viral performance with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai and became the first Indian artist to grace the cover of Billboard Canada that year.
Awaiting confirmation
Dosanjh's Met Gala attendance is yet to be confirmed
Despite the reports, details about Dosanjh's attendance at the Met Gala are yet to be confirmed by his team. The singer-actor has not publicly commented on the matter.
His presence at such a high-profile affair cements his influence in the global fashion scene.
On the work front, Dosanjh has an exciting lineup of upcoming films, including the Punjabi horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3.
He also stars in Punjab 95 and Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.