What's the story

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh will reportedly make his debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year.

According to India Today, Dosanjh will be attending the iconic fashion event as an ambassador for Google Pixel.

His unique blend of traditional and contemporary style is expected to add a fresh perspective to the event.

The Met Gala 2025 is set to take place on May 5, 2025, themed "Tailored For You," focusing on classic tailoring.