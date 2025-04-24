What's the story

Indian audiences will soon be mesmerized by the magical world of Ne Zha 2, the all-time highest-grossing animated film.

The Chinese blockbuster is slated to release in Indian cinemas on Friday, courtesy Encore Films and Warner Bros. Discovery, India.

With a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 was a major project. Over 4,000 artists from 138 animation studios worked on bringing it to life.