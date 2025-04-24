Record-breaking 'Ne Zha 2' hits Indian theaters tomorrow
What's the story
Indian audiences will soon be mesmerized by the magical world of Ne Zha 2, the all-time highest-grossing animated film.
The Chinese blockbuster is slated to release in Indian cinemas on Friday, courtesy Encore Films and Warner Bros. Discovery, India.
With a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 was a major project. Over 4,000 artists from 138 animation studios worked on bringing it to life.
Box office success
'Ne Zha 2' has broken all records at box office
Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 has broken global box office records, earning over $2 billion worldwide.
It surpassed the Inside Out 2 record to become the highest-grossing animated film and now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film.
Joyce Lee, Managing Director of Encore Films, said in a media statement that she was excited for the Indian release.
"Ne Zha 2 has achieved remarkable success in Southeast Asia. We are thrilled to present it to Indian audiences," she added.
Sequel story
'Ne Zha 2' continues the saga of the mythological hero
A sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha, the film continues the story of the mythological demon child Ne Zha.
After a devastating lightning strike, Ne Zha goes on a quest to restore his friend Ao Bing's physical form.
With its beautiful animation, action-packed sequences, and reliance on mythology, Ne Zha 2 has also been a major IMAX success, earning $155 million globally.
Language versions
Watch 'Ne Zha 2' in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Ne Zha 2 will be released in Hindi dubbed versions and Tamil and Telugu subtitled versions.
The film's English dub, which will feature surprise Hollywood A-listers in its cast, is part of an international marketing campaign to target non-Chinese audiences.
This momentum could help Ne Zha 2 surpass James Cameron's Titanic, which grossed $2.2 billion worldwide.
Twitter Post
Warner Bros. announced the dub details
The Good News that you have been patiently waiting for is here!— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) April 9, 2025
Ne Zha 2 will also release in Hindi Dubbed, Tamil & Telugu Subtitled Versions along with original Mandarin Version with English Subtitles in Cinemas in India on April 25#EncoreFilms#WarnerBrosIndia#NeZha2#哪吒2pic.twitter.com/R3ePEBUBZu