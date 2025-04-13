World's first humanoid robot boxing match is happening next month
What's the story
Chinese robotics firm Unitree has announced plans to livestream the world's first-ever boxing match between two humanoid robots.
The fight, dubbed "Unitree Iron Fist King: Awakening!" is set for next month.
A promotional video released by the company shows its robots sparring with a human and another robot.
However, details about the upcoming event, including which models of Unitree's robots will fight, remain undisclosed.
Robot contenders
Unitree G1 humanoid robots likely to participate
Most likely, the contenders for the boxing match would be the 4.3-foot tall Unitree G1 robots, which are known for their agility and compact design.
Another possible contender could be the company's H1 model, which stands at 5 feet 11-inch.
The H1 model is Unitree's flagship robot, thanks to its superior computing power and smoother motion control capabilities.
Demonstration
Promotional video showcases capabilities
The promotional video released by Unitree gives a sneak peek into what the boxing match could look like.
The first half of the clip shows a Unitree robot sparring with a human opponent, showcasing its ability to recover quickly after being knocked down.
However, it also shows that when compared to humans, the bot is slower in reaction and lacks fluidity in dodging blows and maintaining balance post-impact.
Enhanced skills
Advanced Kung Fu moves showcased
The second part of the promotional video shows two robots sparring against each other.
Notably, the clip also shows the robots pulling off some advanced Kung Fu moves, which begs the question - did they make some enhancements to their capabilities before the match?
The announcement comes only months after Unitree showed its robots' impressive dance skills in January this year.
Training
Commitment to improving robot performance
Unitree has been focused on improving full-body movement control in its bots.
The company has taught the bots human-like walking, dancing, and a few moves of famous athletes.
However, despite all this, it is said that the bot's boxing training is still in progress and more improvements are likely to be made ahead of the scheduled fight.
Motion capture
Motion data set drives robot movements
Unitree uses a motion data set generated with LAFAN1 motion capture technology as the basis for full-body control.
This allows for lifelike movements, considering constraints of robot actuators' end positions, joint positions, and speed limits.
The H1 model is Unitree's flagship robot, priced at $16,000 each.
Meanwhile, G1 is targeted at researchers and hobbyists, thanks to its affordability and portability features.