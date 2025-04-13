What's the story

Chinese robotics firm Unitree has announced plans to livestream the world's first-ever boxing match between two humanoid robots.

The fight, dubbed "Unitree Iron Fist King: Awakening!" is set for next month.

A promotional video released by the company shows its robots sparring with a human and another robot.

However, details about the upcoming event, including which models of Unitree's robots will fight, remain undisclosed.