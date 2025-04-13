Meta AI for WhatsApp now remembers your details—for personalized replies
What's the story
WhatsApp has released its latest Android update, version 2.25.11.13, via the Google Play Beta Program.
The new version brings a unique chat memory feature for the Meta AI chatbot, available for select beta testers at the moment.
The feature allows Meta AI to remember certain details you explicitly share during conversations and provide more personalized responses in return.
Improved interactions
Chat memory feature enhances user experience
The chat memory feature allows Meta AI to remember user preferences like dietary choices, personal interests, conversation style, and allergies.
This way, the chatbot can provide more relevant insights over time.
For example, if you tell Meta AI that you are a graphic designer and ask it to remember it, the chatbot will save this information for future personalized suggestions.
This level of customization makes interactions feel more intuitive as well as tailored to your liking.
Data security
User control and privacy
It's worth noting that Meta AI will only remember what you choose to share. The chatbot doesn't have access to messages shared in other conversations on WhatsApp because of end-to-end encryption.
You have full control over what information is stored by Meta AI and can review, update, or delete it anytime.
This way, your privacy is ensured while you can have a more personalized interaction with the bot.
Expansion
Gradual rollout of the new feature
The chat memory feature was previously announced by Mark Zuckerberg.
It doesn't appear to be limited to beta testers and is gradually rolling out to select users outside the beta program as well.
This indicates that Meta is actively working to bring the memory feature to a wider audience beyond its initial testing phase.
You may already have access to this new capability as Meta expands its availability.