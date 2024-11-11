Summarize Simplifying... In short Clone Robotics has developed a unique humanoid torso that uses a water-powered system to mimic human movements.

This ultra-creepy robot torso can mimic your actions

By Akash Pandey 06:30 pm Nov 11, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Polish firm, Clone Robotics, has unveiled its latest innovation: a humanoid torso that can mimic human movements. Now, the company isn't looking to create robots for household chores or anything, but rather, is focused on developing biomimetic robotics. These machines will move with the strength and agility of biological beings, using the human body as their model. The demo video features a ghostly white bot, eerie enough for a horror film. Yet, beneath the surface, its engineering is impressive.

Design details

Clone's humanoid torso: A marvel of engineering

The humanoid torso, which was unveiled by Clone Robotics, is an engineering marvel. It comes with an "actuated elbow, a cervical spine (neck), and anthropomorphic shoulders with sternoclavicular, acromioclavicular, scapulothoracic and glenohumeral joints." The company has managed to replicate the anatomy of the human torso with the help of artificial muscles. This is different from other robotics companies that aim to achieve movements with their setup.

Innovation

Unique water-powered muscle system in clone's humanoid torso

The humanoid torso created by Clone Robotics, contains a lightweight skeleton that gives it structure and houses the required components. The movement is powered by a battery-operated system of pumps and valves that pump water. This unique design features a water container and employs a hydraulic system to push water through tubes, triggering the tendons and mimicking muscle movements.

Applications

Clone Robotics's future plans for its humanoid torso

Clone Robotics imagines its robots taking over humans in industrial assembly or manufacturing lines, without sacrificing dexterity and function. The company also imagines applications in tasks that require moving or handling items with hands. Plus, they are also considering using their robotic hands as a medical tool for patient rehabilitation via remote control, possibly helping patients regain muscle function.