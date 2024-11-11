This ultra-creepy robot torso can mimic your actions
Polish firm, Clone Robotics, has unveiled its latest innovation: a humanoid torso that can mimic human movements. Now, the company isn't looking to create robots for household chores or anything, but rather, is focused on developing biomimetic robotics. These machines will move with the strength and agility of biological beings, using the human body as their model. The demo video features a ghostly white bot, eerie enough for a horror film. Yet, beneath the surface, its engineering is impressive.
Clone's humanoid torso: A marvel of engineering
The humanoid torso, which was unveiled by Clone Robotics, is an engineering marvel. It comes with an "actuated elbow, a cervical spine (neck), and anthropomorphic shoulders with sternoclavicular, acromioclavicular, scapulothoracic and glenohumeral joints." The company has managed to replicate the anatomy of the human torso with the help of artificial muscles. This is different from other robotics companies that aim to achieve movements with their setup.
Unique water-powered muscle system in clone's humanoid torso
The humanoid torso created by Clone Robotics, contains a lightweight skeleton that gives it structure and houses the required components. The movement is powered by a battery-operated system of pumps and valves that pump water. This unique design features a water container and employs a hydraulic system to push water through tubes, triggering the tendons and mimicking muscle movements.
Clone Robotics's future plans for its humanoid torso
Clone Robotics imagines its robots taking over humans in industrial assembly or manufacturing lines, without sacrificing dexterity and function. The company also imagines applications in tasks that require moving or handling items with hands. Plus, they are also considering using their robotic hands as a medical tool for patient rehabilitation via remote control, possibly helping patients regain muscle function.