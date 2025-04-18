Shivaji Satam's cryptic post hints at possible 'CID' comeback
What's the story
Shivaji Satam, the legendary ACP Pradyuman from the decades-long-running television show CID, recently exited CID 2, leaving fans heartbroken.
But Satam's cryptic social media post has sparked rumors of a possible return.
The actor posted a cryptic Instagram update of a plain black background with white text stating: "Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai???," although he did not elaborate or explain further.
Fan reactions
Fans eagerly anticipate Satam's potential return
The cryptic post has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans in the comment section of Satam's post.
Many fans anticipated a comeback, commenting "comeback loading" and "Matlab samajh gaye sir... welcome back sir."
Social media users echoed their hopes, with one writing, "Why does this make me feel like he's going to return to the show???? Just come back, sir, CID isn't CID without you."
Character transition
Satam's character was first introduced in 1998
Satam has been the mainstay of CID since its debut in 1998, along with co-stars Dayanand Shetty (Daya) and Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet).
His character, ACP Pradyuman, was said to have died in a bomb blast, though his death was never shown on-screen.
The channel later confirmed his demise with a tribute post on social media.
There's no official announcement of Satam's return to CID 2.
New cast
Parth Samthaan joined after Satam's exit
After Satam's exit, Parth Samthaan entered CID 2 as ACP Ayushmann, stepping into a leadership role.
Initially, Samthaan hesitated to accept the role, revealing that he did not relate to the character.
In an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, he shared his initial doubts and how his family encouraged him to take on the challenge.
ACP Ayushmann's character is tasked with investigating ACP Pradyuman's murder, making the role a significant responsibility.