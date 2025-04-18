Arshad Warsi to join the cast of SRK's 'King'
What's the story
The much-awaited film King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has reportedly cast Arshad Warsi.
According to PeepingMoon, the Munna Bhai actor will be seen in an important role in the movie. However, details about his character have not been revealed.
Although Khan once had a cameo in a film starring Warsi, this will mark their first time sharing full-fledged screen space as co-actors.
Film details
'King' marks SRK's daughter's big screen debut
Apart from its star-studded cast, King is also making headlines for being Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.
The film is produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and director Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures.
Other notable actors include the likes of Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma, who is known for his role in Munjya.
More details
Sonam Bajwa rumored for a cameo
There are also reports claiming that Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa is also going to have an extended cameo in King.
Although rumors initially suggested a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, the director later dismissed them.
King is set to go on floors in June 2025, with part of the shoot happening in India.
Filming has been delayed from the originally scheduled April start, with reports suggesting that Khan wanted to perfect the script before proceeding.
Industry ties
Khan and Warsi's long-standing friendship
Though Khan and Warsi have been friends for years, this is their first film together where both have an important role.
Notably, Khan had a guest appearance in Warsi's 2005 film Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye, directed by Samar Khan.
The film also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Rohit Roy, Sandhya Mridul, and Jaspal Bhatti.