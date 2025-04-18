What's the story

The much-awaited film King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has reportedly cast Arshad Warsi.

According to PeepingMoon, the Munna Bhai actor will be seen in an important role in the movie. However, details about his character have not been revealed.

Although Khan once had a cameo in a film starring Warsi, this will mark their first time sharing full-fledged screen space as co-actors.