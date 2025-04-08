'King' filming pushed to July; SRK not satisfied with script
What's the story
The much-awaited action drama King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, will start rolling in July instead of the earlier-scheduled April.
The delay is said to be because SRK wants the script to be perfected.
The movie is special since it marks Suhana's debut on the big screen and features the father-daughter duo together for the first time.
Script development
'King' script being fine-tuned by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who was originally intended to helm King, is now fine-tuning the script with current director Siddharth Anand and their co-writers.
A source told Mid-Day, "Scripting is going on. The makers want to ensure they have a terrific script at hand before the camera starts rolling."
"Shah Rukh wants the team to take their time to polish the material and deliver an ambitious movie. The team is now planning to begin filming in July-August."
Anticipated release
'King' features Abhishek Bachchan as antagonist
Along with Khan, King also features Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, making it one of the most anticipated movies of 2026.
In the film, Khan reunites with Anand after their successful collaboration on Pathaan in 2023.
Khan reportedly plays an assassin, while Suhana takes on the role of his protege.
Recently, reports of Deepika Padukone playing an extended cameo role spread widely, which Anand seemingly denied in a cryptic tweet.