What's the story

The much-anticipated courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, was released on Friday.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film examines the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, inspired by The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Interestingly, impactful performances' poster boy, Vicky Kaushal, is also a part of this project. Though not on-screen, Kaushal's voice is an integral part of narrating the tragic events of the massacre.