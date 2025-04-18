Vicky Kaushal's unseen role in 'Kesari 2' unveiled
What's the story
The much-anticipated courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, was released on Friday.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film examines the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, inspired by The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
Interestingly, impactful performances' poster boy, Vicky Kaushal, is also a part of this project. Though not on-screen, Kaushal's voice is an integral part of narrating the tragic events of the massacre.
Kaushal's narration
Kaushal narrates the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre
In the film, Kaushal's voice plays a significant role, narrating the heartbreaking events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
During the Baisakhi festival in Amritsar, General Dyer and his soldiers opened fire on a crowd of innocent people.
Kaushal's narration highlights the tragedy as many were killed, while survivors were trapped. The bodies of those who died were left behind, with vultures feeding on them.
Notably, Kaushal has been part of Sardar Udham, another film that dealt with the massacre.
Actor's endorsement
Kaushal praised 'Kesari Chapter 2' after the screening
Kaushal was present at the screening of Kesari Chapter 2 in Mumbai on Thursday.
Post that, he took to Instagram to express his opinion on the film.
He wrote, "An untold story with so much grit, sincerity, and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi."
He congratulated the entire team, including Kumar, Madhavan, and Panday, and requested moviegoers not to miss this cinematic experience.