'Superboys of Malegaon' arrives on Prime Video—but there's a catch
What's the story
The heartwarming film Superboys of Malegaon is finally out for rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹249.
Directed by Reema Kagti, the movie narrates a moving coming-of-age tale inspired by true events.
It revolves around a group of friends in Malegaon, Maharashtra, who dream of becoming filmmakers despite their limited means.
The film is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films and was widely praised during its festival run.
Plot inspiration
'Superboys of Malegaon' is based on a documentary
Superboys of Malegaon takes inspiration from the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.
Adarsh Gourav stars as Nasir Shaikh, with phenomenal performances by Viineet Kumar Siingh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan, among others.
It will be available for all subscribers from April 25, per OTTPlay.
Festival success
'Superboys of Malegaon' received international acclaim
Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, 2024.
It was subsequently released in theaters on February 28, 2025.
The film received accolades for its nostalgic charm and for managing to recreate the magic of grassroots filmmaking, but it was a commercial failure.
Read our review of the film here.