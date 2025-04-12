What's the story

The heartwarming film Superboys of Malegaon is finally out for rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹249.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the movie narrates a moving coming-of-age tale inspired by true events.

It revolves around a group of friends in Malegaon, Maharashtra, who dream of becoming filmmakers despite their limited means.

The film is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films and was widely praised during its festival run.