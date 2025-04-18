Big shake-up: Camille not returning for 'Emily in Paris 5'?
What's the story
The much-awaited fifth season of Netflix's hit series, Emily in Paris, will be without a staple. Camille Razat, who has been a series regular since the show's debut, will most likely not reprise her role.
Razat's character, also called Camille, has been an integral part of the series as Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) on-again-off-again love interest.
The news came from a cast revelation on Netflix's Tudum on Thursday.
According to Variety, creators are currently writing the script.
Cast details
Returning cast members and new additions for Season 5
Despite Razat's departure, the fifth season will see a return of several key cast members.
Lily Collins, Bravo, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Lucien Laviscount will all be reprising their roles.
Notably, Eugenio Franceschini will also reprise his role as Emily's new Italian love interest, Marcello.
Bravo's return comes after he previously expressed dissatisfaction with his character's arc.
In an interview last year, he had said he was uncertain about wanting "to be part of Season 5."
Production update
Production and filming plans for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5
Netflix revealed on Thursday that the production for the fifth season of Emily in Paris will begin in May.
The filming will take place in Rome before heading back to Paris later in the summer. Key locations will include Emily's new Roman apartment and Gabriel's restaurant.
The show's creators are keeping plot details secret, but fans can expect romantic drama set against beautiful Italian and French backdrops.
Character insight
Collins discussed Emily's journey in the upcoming season
In an interview with Tudum, Collins spoke about her character's journey in the new season.
She said, "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance."
"We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."
Season 5's release date is still awaited.