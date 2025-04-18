What's the story

The much-awaited fifth season of Netflix's hit series, Emily in Paris, will be without a staple. Camille Razat, who has been a series regular since the show's debut, will most likely not reprise her role.

Razat's character, also called Camille, has been an integral part of the series as Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) on-again-off-again love interest.

The news came from a cast revelation on Netflix's Tudum on Thursday.

According to Variety, creators are currently writing the script.