What's the story

The magic is officially underway for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series, with six major cast members announced—including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Snape.

While fans eagerly await the casting of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, the spotlight also shines on the powerhouse behind the series.

Succession alumni Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod will helm the show, bringing their critically acclaimed storytelling skills to this reboot.

The news has put the long-awaited reboot back in the buzz.