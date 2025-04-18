What happened to Tamil actor Sri? Lokesh Kanagaraj shares statement
What's the story
Tamil actor Sri, also known as Shriram Natarajan, was at the center of a social media storm for the last few days, with netizens speculating about his mental health.
Fans and social media users were concerned about his recent disturbing behavior online.
Now, his family has assured everyone that Sri is safe and receiving medical attention.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who worked with Sri in his debut feature Maanagaram, shared the statement on Friday.
Social media posts
Sri's explicit social media posts raised serious concerns
Sri's recent Instagram posts, which included explicit content, had raised serious concerns about his mental health and wellbeing.
Despite numerous attempts by friends, family members, and industry colleagues to reach out and offer support, their efforts remained unsuccessful until this recent development.
Fans were particularly alarmed by these posts and tagged Kanagaraj on social media posts urging him to trace the actor.
Health update
'Actor Shriram is under expert medical care'
On Friday, Kanagaraj shared a statement on behalf of Sri's family and friends.
The statement read, "We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that Actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice."
Kanagaraj also requested privacy for the actor as he focuses on his recovery and well-being.
Privacy request
'Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing'
"Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumors or unverified updates about his health," the statement read.
The director also asked all media platforms to take down any objectionable videos or interviews about Sri's health.
Career and concerns
Sri's recent behavior and career background
In the last few months, Sri's social media posts revealed incredible weight loss, a new blonde hair color, and posting adult content on Instagram. Reportedly, he hadn't been in contact with his family for a long time.
Sri was last seen in director Yuvaraj Shayalan's Irugapatru (2023).
He debuted with director Balaji Sakthivel's Vazhakku Enn 18/9 and starred in Onaayum Aatukuttiyum, Son Papdi, Vil Ambu, and Maanagaram.