What's the story

Tamil actor Sri, also known as Shriram Natarajan, was at the center of a social media storm for the last few days, with netizens speculating about his mental health.

Fans and social media users were concerned about his recent disturbing behavior online.

Now, his family has assured everyone that Sri is safe and receiving medical attention.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who worked with Sri in his debut feature Maanagaram, shared the statement on Friday.