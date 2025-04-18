Why are millions watching moose migrate in Sweden?
What's the story
Swedes are currently glued to a peculiar reality show, The Great Moose Migration, which is airing live for 20 days.
The show, which airs on SVT, Sweden's public service television company, tracks the moose's spring migration to their summer grazing pastures.
The series premiered in 2019 on SVT Play and has grown exponentially, from about a million viewers in its first year to nine million last year.
Slow, relaxed nature live stream has taken the win.
Fan dedication
Viewers prepare so as not to miss a second
The show has also received a dedicated fan base, with viewers across all ages vowing not to miss a second of the live event.
A Facebook group named Vi som gillar den stora algvandringen pa SVT! (We who like the great moose migration on SVT!) has more than 78,000 members.
Even after hours of nothing, fans keep the show playing on their TVs and cheer when moose appear.
Slow TV
'The Great Moose Migration' exemplifies slow TV phenomenon
The Great Moose Migration is the perfect example of the slow TV phenomenon, where viewers get hours of soothing nature shots without any plots or drama.
Other examples include the Giant Panda Cam at the National Zoo and the Bald Eagle Cam at Big Bear Valley in California.
Johan Erhag, project manager at SVT, said on TODAY that this kind of programming is the total opposite of today's fast-paced social media and lifestyle.
Yet, it proves to be therapeutic.
Behind the scenes
Production details of 'The Great Moose Migration'
The production team had to start filming a week earlier than planned due to warm weather.
The crew, working from SVT's control room in Umea, uses remote cameras and drones to capture the moose's journey without disturbing them.
The show has been praised for its calming effect, with Erhag stating that it helps everyone involved reduce their stress levels.
It started airing this week and has three more weeks to go.