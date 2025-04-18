What's the story

Swedes are currently glued to a peculiar reality show, The Great Moose Migration, which is airing live for 20 days.

The show, which airs on SVT, Sweden's public service television company, tracks the moose's spring migration to their summer grazing pastures.

The series premiered in 2019 on SVT Play and has grown exponentially, from about a million viewers in its first year to nine million last year.

Slow, relaxed nature live stream has taken the win.