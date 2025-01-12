What's the story

Record-breaking Powerball jackpot (worth $2.04 billion) winner Edwin Castro has suffered a major loss amid the devastating Palisades fire in Southern California.

According to the New York Post, Castro's luxurious Malibu beachfront home, which was worth $3.8 million, was completely destroyed by the fire.

The only thing left of the once opulent property are its concrete pillars and charred remains.