Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede has said he is open to talks with United States President-elect Donald Trump over the future of Greenland.

This comes after Trump revived interest in acquiring the mineral-rich Arctic territory for the US.

Speaking at a press conference in Copenhagen, Egede reiterated Greenland's commitment to sovereignty and independence, saying, "We don't want to be Danes, we don't want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic."