Greenland PM ready to discuss territory's future with Trump
What's the story
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede has said he is open to talks with United States President-elect Donald Trump over the future of Greenland.
This comes after Trump revived interest in acquiring the mineral-rich Arctic territory for the US.
Speaking at a press conference in Copenhagen, Egede reiterated Greenland's commitment to sovereignty and independence, saying, "We don't want to be Danes, we don't want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic."
Autonomy emphasized
Greenland's future rests with its people: Egede
Egede clarified that any decision on Greenland's future would be taken by its inhabitants.
He said that while he hadn't yet spoken directly to Trump, he was open to dialogue on shared interests.
"We are ready to talk," Egede said, adding that cooperation means working toward solutions.
The prime minister also reaffirmed Greenland's desire for independence and willingness for greater cooperation with Washington on mutual interests.
Geopolitical interest
Greenland's strategic location and rich resources
Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark since the 1700s, is abundant in natural resources like oil, gas, and rare earth elements. Its strategic location has piqued the interest of global powers including Russia and China.
Trump sees the acquisition of Greenland as an "absolute necessity" to bolster America's strategic position.
The US already maintains a military base in Greenland under a 1951 treaty with Denmark.
Diplomatic stance
Danish PM supports Greenland's autonomy
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who attended the press conference alongside Egede, echoed his sentiments, saying "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders."
She intends to meet Trump after his inauguration on January 20.
Danish officials are mulling other measures to allay Trump's concerns over Chinese and Russian influence in the region, including increased security or a greater American military presence.