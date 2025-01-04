Apple CEO Tim Cook to donate $1M to Trump's inauguration
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised a personal donation of $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, Axios reported.
The donation will be made before Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20.
Sources told Axios that Cook, who hails from Alabama, sees the inauguration as a major American tradition and is making this donation in a spirit of unity.
Tech backing
Cook's donation part of larger tech industry support
Cook's donation puts him in the company of other leading tech titans who have also expressed support for Trump's inauguration.
These include OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
Both Meta Platforms and Amazon have separately donated $1 million to the inaugural fund, just like Cook's personal contribution.
Bank of America has also pledged an undisclosed amount.
Business diplomacy
Cook and Trump's recent interactions hint at improved relations
On December 13, Trump hosted Cook for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
This meeting was seen as an effort by business leaders to build a good rapport with Trump after his 2024 election victory.
In October, Trump had said he received a call from Cook over concerns of financial penalties imposed by the European Union on Apple.
Inauguration preparations
Trump's inauguration day details revealed
As Inauguration Day approaches, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are preparing for their swearing-in ceremony.
The ceremony will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on the Capitol's west front.
Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, becoming only the second US president to be elected to nonconsecutive terms in history.