Tesla founder Elon Musk has stirred controversy by calling on King Charles to dissolve the United Kingdom Parliament over its response to grooming gang scandals.

This came after Labour rejected a national inquiry into these gangs.

Musk accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of being complicit in the "rape of Britain" during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), saying, "Starmer was complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years."