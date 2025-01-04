Why Musk is urging King Charles to dissolve UK parliament
What's the story
Tesla founder Elon Musk has stirred controversy by calling on King Charles to dissolve the United Kingdom Parliament over its response to grooming gang scandals.
This came after Labour rejected a national inquiry into these gangs.
Musk accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of being complicit in the "rape of Britain" during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), saying, "Starmer was complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years."
Official response
UK government and Labour representatives respond to Musk's accusations
The UK government has brushed aside Musk's remarks as ill-informed.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting stressed the government's commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation, adding that some of Musk's criticisms were "misjudged and certainly misinformed."
The government also cited a 2022 national inquiry into child sexual exploitation that is under review.
Ongoing debate
Labour defends Starmer's record, Musk criticizes Phillips
Labour representatives defended Starmer's record as DPP, emphasizing the reforms he introduced.
A Labour spokesperson reiterated the party's commitment to tackling child exploitation and backed independent reviews similar to those in Greater Manchester.
Meanwhile, Musk has also slammed safeguarding minister Jess Phillips for rejecting a Home Office-led inquiry into Oldham.
Tory MP Kemi Badenoch joined Musk's call for a full national inquiry, while Phillips insisted inquiries should be locally commissioned.
Widespread abuse
Grooming gangs in northern England: A significant issue
Grooming gangs have been a major problem in northern England, with probes exposing the rampant abuse.
The 2014 Rotherham inquiry found 1,400 victims over 16 years. Critics say action against perpetrators was delayed over fear of being called racist.
Whistleblower Maggie Oliver slammed past inquiries and demanded independent probes and accountability of public officials, saying they have "wasted" millions and failed to bring change.
Whistleblower voices
Whistleblowers express frustration, call for accountability
Oliver accused both Conservatives and Labour of being equally guilty of not addressing grooming gang crimes. She called Starmer "perhaps as guilty as anyone."
Another whistleblower, Sara Rowbotham, was frustrated that Musk got involved in the issue, wondering what his motivation was.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse called child sexual exploitation an "epidemic," with recommendations from a 2022 inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay yet to be implemented.