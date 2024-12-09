Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's company, X, has pulled its 'Aurora' image generator from Grok, following criticism over lack of content restrictions.

The tool, still in beta, was found generating inappropriate images, including offensive pictures of public figures and copyrighted characters.

Despite the controversy, Musk promises swift improvements to the system. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aurora was accessible to select users only

X has now removed its 'Aurora' image generator from Grok

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:43 am Dec 09, 202411:43 am

What's the story X recently introduced a new image generator called 'Aurora' on its Grok AI chatbot. The tool was available for a short while to select users who lauded its photorealistic results. However, now the feature has disappeared from the platform. Initially, it appeared as "Grok 2 + Aurora (beta)" in Grok's model selection menu, which has now been replaced with "Grok 2 + Flux (beta)."

Confirmation

Musk confirms 'Aurora' is still in beta

Elon Musk confirmed Aurora is an image generation system still in beta. He was responding to a user who shared images of Tesla's Cybertruck generated using the new tool. Musk assured while the system is still in the works, improvements would come quickly. The revelation comes just days after X made Grok 2 free to use, albeit with some limitations for non-paying users.

Criticism

Aurora criticized for lack of content restrictions

Grok's former image generator was criticized for not having content restrictions, especially for offensive pictures of politicians and celebrities. Aurora appeared to have similar problems. TechCrunch reported that the tool did not reject a prompt to create "an image of a bloodied [Donald] Trump." It was also found generating pictures of public figures and copyrighted characters, including dozens of images of Sam Altman and Musk and an illustration featuring Luigi and Mickey Mouse in a boxing match.