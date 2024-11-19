This royal family is 4x richer than Musk, Gates combined
The royal family of Saudi Arabia, the House of Saud, has a jaw-dropping net worth of $1.4 trillion. This wealth dwarfs the combined fortunes of tech moguls Elon Musk and Bill Gates by at least four times. Musk's wealth stands at $313 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in November 2024, while Forbes reports Gates's net worth to be $105 billion.
House of Saud's wealth derived from oil reserves
The House of Saud's staggering wealth mainly comes from Saudi Arabia's vast oil reserves. Their assets range from dozens of opulent palaces, private jets, yachts, and a dream art collection. In contrast, the British Royal Family's net worth is estimated to be $88 billion according to Forbes, much lower than the Saudi royal family.
British monarchy's wealth and House of Saud's assets
The British monarchy's wealth primarily comes from properties such as the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster, along with King Charles's personal fortune. King Charles has an estimated net worth of around $772 million, making him the 258th richest person in the UK. On the other hand, the House of Saud holds assets that include France's Château Louis XIV ($300 million), and Leonardo da Vinci's painting Salvator Mundi ($450 million). This extravagant lifestyle is funded by Saudi Arabia's vast oil reserves.
House of Saud's family structure and wealth distribution
The Saudi royal family has approximately 15,000 members, but most of the wealth is concentrated among 2,000 relatives. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been the ruling monarch since early 2015 and his son Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The concentration of wealth among a select few only emphasizes the economic gap between them and other billionaires worldwide.