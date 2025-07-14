Hero MotoCorp set to foray into European markets

Hero MotoCorp , one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India, is gearing up for a major global expansion. The company will be entering Germany, France, Spain, and the UK in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. Chairman Pawan Munjal announced this during his address to shareholders at the company's annual report for 2024-25.

Growth plan Mentoring next-generation entrepreneurs Munjal emphasized that Hero MotoCorp is "Investing in the future: India and beyond." He said the company is mentoring next-generation entrepreneurs through its own platforms like "the Hero for Startups" initiative. This includes providing access to R&D and opening pathways to market. He also noted that in FY 2024-25, the company achieved a whopping 43% year-on-year (YoY) growth in international markets from South Asia to Latin America.

Market expansion Company's electric mobility brand, VIDA Munjal said, "Our entry into Europe and the UK in the second quarter of FY 2025-26 marks the next phase in our global ambition backed by engineering excellence and innovation." He also highlighted the company's electric mobility brand, VIDA, which saw a 200% surge in sales due to its strategic expansion across key urban centers. Munjal said, "The VIDA V2 has redefined accessibility in electric mobility for the modern commuter."