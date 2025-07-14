Tesla's Mumbai showroom opens tomorrow: Which EVs will be launched?

Tesla , the world's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is all set to open its first showroom in India. The company will officially inaugurate its first experience center on Tuesday, July 15, at 10:30am. The venue is located in Maker Maxity Mall at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Ahead of the launch event, Tesla has already imported EVs and charging equipment into India.

Model lineup Model 3, Model Y and Model X to debut On the launch day, Tesla will reportedly showcase three models: the Model 3 sedan, the Model Y crossover SUV, and the Model X SUV. The company will also reveal booking dates and delivery timelines for these vehicles. Initially, these cars will be imported from Shanghai but once the India-EU Free Trade Agreement is signed, imports from Berlin will start.

Market entry Expected pricing and delivery timelines Tesla's cars are expected to be priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹60 lakh, with the Model X going up to ₹1.5 crore. Deliveries are likely to start in Q4 2025. The company is also developing an affordable model for India, which could significantly boost its sales volume. Despite having a strong fanbase in India, Tesla will have to compete in the ₹50-70 lakh EV segment.