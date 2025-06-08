What's the story

Ashok Elluswamy, who is currently heading Tesla's Autopilot team, will now lead the company's Optimus humanoid robot program.

The change comes as Milan Kovac, the former head of the program, has stepped down to spend more time with his family abroad.

Kovac had been leading the project since 2022, when he was appointed director of Optimus and Autopilot Engineering He was promoted to vice president in September last year.