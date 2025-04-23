What's the story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced his intention to step back from the US government in a big way.

This comes after Tesla reported a 20% drop in sales revenue for Q1 2025 compared to last year, while profits fell more than 70%. The company also reported a 13% drop in car sales.

Musk has been heading an advisory body called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to improve government efficiency by reducing spending.