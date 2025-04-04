What's the story

Tech billionaire Elon Musk will remain a "friend and adviser" to the Trump administration even after his tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ends, Vice President JD Vance announced on Thursday.

"Elon is going to remain a friend and an adviser of both me and the president," he said.

As a special government employee, Musk's tenure is restricted to 130 days from the day of his swearing-in, which means May 30 will be his last day.