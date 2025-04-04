Out of DOGE, but Musk to remain Trump's 'friend, adviser'
What's the story
Tech billionaire Elon Musk will remain a "friend and adviser" to the Trump administration even after his tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ends, Vice President JD Vance announced on Thursday.
"Elon is going to remain a friend and an adviser of both me and the president," he said.
As a special government employee, Musk's tenure is restricted to 130 days from the day of his swearing-in, which means May 30 will be his last day.
Efficiency drive
Vance's comments on Musk's mission in Doge
Vance also explained Musk's role in DOGE, saying the tech mogul was brought in to "make government more efficient" and "shrink the incredible fat bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people but also costs way too much money."
He added, "That's going to take about six months' - and that's what Elon signed up for, but of course, he's going to continue to be an adviser."
Continued association
Musk's role in Doge and future plans
Earlier, rumors had circulated that President Donald Trump had briefed his cabinet about Musk's imminent withdrawal from his governmental role and returning to private life, suggesting a fractured Trump-Musk alliance.
But on Wednesday, Musk dismissed the report as "fake news," while the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, slammed a Politico story as "garbage."
Musk "will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at Doge is complete," she said.
Extended duration
Doge's future beyond Musk's tenure
Though Musk's term ends in late May, DOGE will likely continue to function till 2026.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Musk had expressed confidence in completing most of the work to cut federal spending by $1 trillion by the end of his term.
Led by Musk, DOGE has already caused a stir with its major cuts at the Department of Education, the US Agency for International Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Social Security Administration.