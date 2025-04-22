This is how Jeff Bezos's cheap electric SUV looks like
What's the story
Slate Auto, a venture backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is gearing up to launch an affordable electric pickup vehicle.
The four-wheeler is expected to start at around $25,000 (around ₹21.3 lakh).
While the full specifications of the car are not yet out, prototypes have already been spotted on city streets in the US. They are camouflaged to keep their design details under wraps before the official reveal.
Looks
Prototype sightings and unique designs
The prototypes of Slate Auto's EVs have been spotted on the streets, albeit in disguise.
The Autopian spotted one SUV with a "CryShare" logo and wrap, complete with a pacifier on the bonnet and car seats on its roof rack.
Another prototype was spotted by Reddit users in the r/WhatIsThisCar subreddit that looked eerily similar to Rivian's R3 model parked nearby.
This one had a purple wrap with cat logos advertising feline therapy.
Company goals
Slate Auto's mission and funding
Slate Auto was recently highlighted in Newsweek, where it claimed its mission is to provide an affordable compact electric vehicle for the average consumer.
The company hopes to beat Tesla by providing a two-seat pickup at a starting price of $25,000.
This would undercut all mass-market vehicles currently on sale, irrespective of their powertrain.
So far, Slate Auto has raised $111 million in Series A funding, with Bezos being one of the contributors.
Launch
Official launch set for April 24
Slate Auto is set to officially unveil its electric car on April 24.
The event will give a complete picture of what the company has in store for its affordable EV lineup.
The upcoming reveal will detail the features and specifications of these cars that have been creating a lot of buzz with their quirky designs and aggressive pricing strategy.