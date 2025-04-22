What's the story

Slate Auto, a venture backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is gearing up to launch an affordable electric pickup vehicle.

The four-wheeler is expected to start at around $25,000 (around ₹21.3 lakh).

While the full specifications of the car are not yet out, prototypes have already been spotted on city streets in the US. They are camouflaged to keep their design details under wraps before the official reveal.