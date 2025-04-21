This limited-run Mercedes-Benz off-roader pays homage to an 80s classic
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited edition of its iconic off-roader, the G-Class.
Dubbed 'G-Class Stronger Than the 1980s,' the special model celebrates the original launched in 1979.
The new edition features vintage-inspired design elements inside and out, new paint options, and an expanded features list.
It comes with petrol or diesel straight-6 engines and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Aesthetics
What about the design?
The G-Class Stronger Than the 1980s borrows heavily from the one-off anniversary edition which celebrated five lakh units produced.
The front design features orange indicators, a traditional Mercedes-Benz emblem on the hood, headlight cages, and a blacked-out finish for the fascia and bumper.
The SUV also gets new five-spoke silver alloy wheels, a roof rack on top, and an 'Schockl Proved' badge on its B-pillar to signify rigorous testing.
Inside
A look at the interiors
The interior of the G-Class Stronger Than the 1980s pays homage to its predecessor, with an all-black cabin and checkered cloth upholstery in Dove Gray fabric for center portions of seats.
The front passenger's grab handle has "Stronger than the 1980s" embossed on it, while "1 of 460" lettering is seen on the center console behind trackpad.
The vehicle also gets two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment system and instrument cluster, a sunroof, Burmester 3D surround sound system among other features.
Power
Engine specifications and performance
Under the bonnet, the G-Class Stronger Than the 1980s is equivalent to G450d and G500 models.
Both are powered by mild-hybrid straight-6 engines paired with nine-speed automatic transmissions.
The G450d gets a 2.9-liter turbo-diesel mill producing 367hp and 750Nm, while the G500 has a more powerful 3.0-liter turbo-petrol unit producing 449hp and 560Nm of torque.
The special edition can't be had in range-topping V8-powered Mercedes-AMG G63 trim.
Availability
Limited availability
Mercedes-Benz plans to produce just 460 units of the G-Class Stronger Than the 1980s edition. The order books are now open in international markets. However, it remains unconfirmed if any of those units will be available in India.