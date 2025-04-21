What's the story

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited edition of its iconic off-roader, the G-Class.

Dubbed 'G-Class Stronger Than the 1980s,' the special model celebrates the original launched in 1979.

The new edition features vintage-inspired design elements inside and out, new paint options, and an expanded features list.

It comes with petrol or diesel straight-6 engines and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.