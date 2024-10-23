Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) line-up now features a dual-clutch automatic transmission, replacing the traditional stick shift.

The new models, including a three-door hatchback and a convertible, offer improved performance, unique design elements, and a red and black themed interior.

The hatchback can hit 100km/h in 6.1 seconds, while the convertible takes 6.4 seconds, with prices starting at $39,195 for the hardtop and $44,695 for the convertible.

They can hit a top speed of 250km/h

2025 MINI John Cooper Works line-up debuts with automatic transmission

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm Oct 23, 202412:14 pm

What's the story BMW's subsidiary MINI has unveiled its latest three-door hatchback and convertible models under the 2025 John Cooper Works (JCW) line. The cars retain their turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine, aka the "B48" mill of Bavarian origins. The powertrain now delivers an impressive 380Nm of torque, a significant increase from previous versions. However, the horsepower remains unchanged at 228hp directed to the front axle. The new-generation JCW vehicles have also said goodbye to the manual gearbox.

Transmission shift

Manual gearbox replaced

The stick shift has been permanently replaced with a dual-clutch automatic transmission in the new-generation JCW cars. This change enables drivers to switch gears with paddle shifters placed behind the steering wheel, marking a major shift in MINI's transmission design for its high-performance line.

Stats

Performance of new JCW models

The three-door performance hatchback can do 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds, while the convertible model does the same in 6.4 seconds. Not just quicker, the hardtop version is also faster, hitting a top speed of 250km/h against the convertible's 245km/h. The range-topping JCW models look similar to their standard counterparts, but can be differentiated by extra air inlets at the front and vertical red strips on the hatchback model.

Design details

Unique features and color options

The rear of the JCW models gets a central exhaust tip and more vertical reflectors. The taillight design also differs between the two body styles, with the convertible keeping its previous-generation design. The hatchback comes in 11 body colors which can be paired with a red/black finish for the roof and side mirror caps. The convertible flaunts an exclusive Copper Gray paint job, and a choice of black or gray Union Jack pattern for its fabric roof.

Cost

Interiors and pricing

The interior of both cars sport a red and black theme, body-hugging front seats, as well as a chunky steering wheel. They come with a standard 9.4-inch OLED circular screen for the infotainment system, and Harman Kardon sound system. In the US, the two-door hardtop JCW model costs $39,195 (around ₹33 lakh) including destination charges, while the convertible variant is priced at $44,695 (approximately ₹37.6 lakh).