The Nissan X-Trail is making a comeback after a decade

Upcoming car launches in July from BMW, Tata, MINI, Hyundai

By Akash Pandey 04:17 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The Indian automotive industry is preparing for an eventful July with the launch of several new and refreshed models. The most awaited is the latest-gen BMW 5 Series sedan, set to be launched on July 24, marking the first time a long-wheelbase format is offered in India. It measures 5,175mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,520mm in height The Nissan X-Trail is also making a return, with a completely new design and updated features, after being discontinued in 2014.

Revamped MINI Cooper S and all-new Countryman

The MINI Cooper S is set to receive a generational update in July. The fourth generation of this car, which debuted globally last year, features several upgrades while retaining its iconic profile. In addition, MINI will launch the all-new Countryman in India as an EV model. The latest version of the Countryman showcases a new design with styling cues such as an octagonal grille and redesigned headlights with signature LED DRLs.

Mercedes-Benz and Tata to launch new EVs

Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to launch three electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2024, with the EQA set for release on July 8. The EQA, based on the GLA model, is Mercedes's smallest electric SUV globally. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also set to introduce its latest product, the Curvv EV. This will be Tata's first mass-market coupe SUV offering and is expected to compete with models like the Hyundai CRETA and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Hyundai Alcazar set for first major update

The Hyundai Alcazar is due for its first significant update in July 2024. This update coincides with the arrival of the CRETA facelift, and the Alcazar is expected to incorporate many design elements from the updated CRETA. These include changes to the front grille, headlights, and tail lights. This marks a significant milestone in Hyundai's ongoing efforts to keep its vehicle lineup fresh and competitive in the market.