Mercedes is set to launch its priciest electric vehicle, the G-Wagon EV, in India next year.

This high-performance SUV, boasting a 116kWh battery, can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes and offers over 470km of range.

With a top speed of 180km/h, off-road capabilities, and luxury features like a dual-screen infotainment system, it's expected to cost around ₹3 crore due to import taxes.

Bookings for the Mercedes-Benz G580 electric SUV are currently open in India

Mercedes to launch its most-expensive EV in India next year

By Mudit Dube 11:47 am Jul 09, 202411:47 am

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has revealed plans to introduce its most expensive electric SUV, the G580 with EQ Technology (or simply said, G-Wagon EV), in India next year. The announcement coincided with the launch of the company's most affordable electric SUV EQA. Bookings for the G-Wagon EV have also commenced. Unlike other Mercedes's EVs, this model deviates from the EQ branding and is known as Gelandewagen in Germany.

Vehicle specifications

G-Wagon EV: A closer look at Mercedes's priciest electric SUV

The G-Wagon EV, first unveiled as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, is based on the G 580 variant of the SUV. It features a ladder-frame chassis, a reworked closed grille, EQ badging and several other design alterations. The production version of this electric SUV will be powered by a massive 116kWh battery pack that can be charged at up to 200kW.

Power and range

Performance and charging capabilities of the G-Wagon EV

The electric G-Class SUV is equipped with a battery that allows for recharging up to 80% from 10% within half an hour. It's also compatible with a smaller charging capacity of 11kW. According to Mercedes-Benz, the vehicle can deliver more than 470km of range on a single charge. The SUV will be powered by four electric motors and Mercedes's all-wheel-drive system, generating an impressive 579hp of power and a peak torque of 1,164 Nm.

Vehicle features

G-Wagon EV's speed, off-road capabilities and infotainment features

The G-Wagon EV can sprint from zero to 100km/h in under five seconds and has an electronically-limited top speed of 180km/h. It also boasts off-road technologies such as G-Turn, G-Crawl and G-Steering for enhanced maneuverability. The luxury electric SUV comes with a dual-screen 12.3-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mercedes's own connected app. Additional features include ADAS technology, a 360-degree camera, a Burmester sound system, and entertainment screens for rear passengers.

Pricing expectations

Pricing details of the G-Wagon EV in India

The fuel-powered G-Class SUV is currently available in India at prices exceeding ₹2.50 crore. The electric version of the G-Class SUV has already been launched in European markets with a starting price of approximately ₹1.3 crore. However, due to import taxes, the cost of the electric G-Class is expected to be nearly ₹3 crore when it launches in India next year.