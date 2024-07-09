World's best-selling EV is getting a makeover
A potential redesign of Tesla's popular electric SUV, the Model Y, is anticipated following the sighting of a "Juniper" Model Y in California. The vehicle was spotted with concealed front and rear bumpers, as reported by Not a Tesla App. Interestingly, this black Model Y featured a front-mounted camera, expected to assist in parking since Tesla had previously removed ultrasonic sensors.
Model Y: Last Tesla vehicle with traditional steering stalks
The Model Y, which became the bestselling car worldwide last year, remains Tesla's last vehicle with stalks for activating turn signals and changing gears. While it is not confirmed if the spotted "Juniper" Model Y will also lack these stalks like its counterparts - the latest Model 3, S, X, and Cybertruck vehicles - it is considered likely. This speculation stems from Tesla's trend of reflecting design changes across its vehicle models.
Model 3 redesign sets precedent for Model Y changes
Earlier this year, the Model Y's sedan counterpart, the Model 3, underwent a significant refresh in the US following its European debut last September. The redesign included modifications to the front and rear bumpers, new squinty headlights, added tines to the taillights, and a transition to a spelled-out text logo. Both vehicles share many parts and design changes are often reflected across both models.
Interior changes in Model 3 may indicate Model Y updates
The interior of the Model 3 also underwent changes during its recent redesign. These included the addition of a dashboard RGB strip, new ventilated seats, a rear infotainment screen, and notably, the removal of traditional steering stalks. This change was met with criticism and led to a decline in Tesla's standing in the most recent JD Power quality report.