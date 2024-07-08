In brief Simplifying... In brief SKODA is contemplating its involvement in India's EV policy, which could lead to the launch of its Enyaq and Elroq electric vehicles in 2026.

The Enyaq boasts a 77kWh battery with a 513km range, while the Elroq, featuring three battery options, claims a range of over 560km.

As part of its growth strategy, SKODA plans to expand its sales network in India from 200 to up to 300 outlets by 2025.

It will have a range of over 560km

SKODA Elroq being considered for India, might debut in 2026

What's the story SKODA is contemplating the introduction of its Elroq electric SUV to the Indian market, alongside the already confirmed Enyaq iV. The company is also considering local assembly for both electric vehicles (EVs). The global debut of SKODA Elroq is scheduled for later this year, with sales in Europe expected to commence by early 2025. If possible, SKODA plans to assemble both the Enyaq and Elroq in India from the last quarter of 2025.

Policy decision

SKODA's participation in EV policy uncertain

SKODA is yet to decide on its participation in the government's EV manufacturing policy, which requires companies to set up manufacturing facilities in India within three years, and begin commercial production of EVs. "We want to participate in the EV policy but still cannot decide because the policy is not finalized," said Petr Janeba, Skoda India brand director. If SKODA participates, it could meet CAFE targets and import some niche EVs at a reduced customs duty rate of 15%.

EV specs

Enyaq and Elroq: Features and specifications

The Enyaq iV, based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, comes with a 77kWh battery and dual motors that produce 265hp. It supports 125kW DC fast charging and can travel up to 513km on a single charge. The Elroq, yet to be revealed in its production-specific form, will adopt the new Modern Solid design language. It will offer three battery packs - 55kWh, 63kWh, and 82kWh - with both RWD and AWD configurations, boasting a claimed range of over 560km.

Growth strategy

SKODA India's future plans and network expansion

Under its India 2.0 strategy, SKODA India has sold 100,000 units in two years and plans to launch the 2024 Kodiaq, Octavia vRS, a compact SUV, and potentially the Enyaq and Elroq in 2026. "If the government's EV policy is favorable, we might launch the Enyaq and Elroq EVs together in 2026," Janeba said. The company aims to expand its network from 200 sales touchpoints to between 280-and 300 by the end of 2025.