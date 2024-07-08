In brief Simplifying... In brief Ducati has unveiled the Hypermotard 698 Mono, the world's most powerful single-cylinder bike, priced at ₹16.5 lakh.

The bike, which shares design elements with the Ducati Hypermotard 950, is powered by a 659cc engine that delivers a peak power of 77.5hp.

It offers three power modes and four ride modes, and features a six-speed gearbox, a 3.8-inch LCD console, and advanced features like traction control and Ducati Power Launch.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono shares its design aesthetics with the larger Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati launches world's most powerful single-cylinder bike at ₹16.5 lakh

By Mudit Dube 04:39 pm Jul 08, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Ducati has introduced the Hypermotard 698 Mono to the Indian market, with a price tag of ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The supermoto bike, equipped with the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine, is set to reach customers by July end. The standard variant will be available in Ducati Red and will be imported as Completely Built Unit (CBU), while the RVE variant is expected by year-end.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Engine and design details

The Hypermotard 698 Mono shares its design aesthetics with the larger Ducati Hypermotard 950. It is powered by a 659cc liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine, marking Ducati's first single-cylinder engine in three decades. The engine delivers a peak power of 77.5hp at 9,750rpm and torque of 63Nm at 8,000rpm, with an impressive redline at 10,250rpm. The bike features a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Features and performance

The Hypermotard 698 Mono incorporates a tubular steel trellis frame and an aluminium swingarm. Its suspension setup includes a fully-adjustable 45mm Marzocchi USD fork and a Sachs monoshock. The braking system features a front disc of 330mm with a Brembo M4.32 caliper and a rear disc of 245mm with a single piston floating caliper. Standard features also include four-level Bosch Cornering ABS and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres on its 17-inch alloy wheels.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono: Riding modes and additional features

Weighing just 151kg without fuel, the Hypermotard 698 Mono offers three power modes: High, Medium, and Low. It also provides four ride modes: Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet. The bike is equipped with a 3.8-inch LCD instrument console and additional features such as traction control, four-level wheelie control, Engine Brake Control (EBC), and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).