In brief Simplifying... In brief Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQB facelift, an electric SUV with a new star-patterned design and advanced features.

The vehicle comes in two trims, with the top model offering up to 535km per charge and fast charging capabilities.

It's now available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, unlike the previous model which only had a 7-seat option.

Mercedes-Benz launches EQB (facelift) at ₹71 lakh: Check what's new

By Mudit Dube 02:11 pm Jul 08, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz India has introduced a facelift for its EQB electric SUV, with prices starting from ₹70.90 lakh. The updated model features new design elements, additional features, and an extra 5-seat configuration. The EQB facelift is now more affordable due to the introduction of a new 250+ variant and boasts a range of up to 535km (WLTP). Deliveries are set to begin next year.

Design

EQB facelift: Exterior and interior upgrades

The exterior of the EQB facelift features a new grille panel with Mercedes's signature star pattern, seen on its latest EVs. The SUV also sports slightly revised bumpers and a new horizontal pattern for the full-width LED tail lamps. Inside, the star-patterned design is present on the dashboard and door trim pieces, backlit to align it with the S-Class and EQS. The EV also includes Mercedes's new touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel and an option for open-pore wood trim.

Specifications

EQB facelift: Features and configurations

The EQB facelift comes equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment interface, a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, ADAS Level 2 functions, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels and seven airbags. The vehicle is now available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. This is unlike the pre-facelift model which was only available in a 7-seat configuration.

Performance

EQB facelift: Performance and charging capabilities

Mercedes offers the EQB facelift in two trims: the EQB 250+ with a 70.5kWh battery and a single electric motor producing 190hp and 385Nm torque, and the EQB 350 4Matic featuring a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive, generating 292hp/520Nm. The smaller battery pack provides up to 447km range, while the larger one offers up to 535km per charge. The EQB facelift's battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just about half an hour using a DC fast charger.