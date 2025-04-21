What's the story

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world's top EV battery maker, has unveiled its latest battery tech at an event in Shanghai.

CATL's new Shenxing battery cell can reportedly provide a range of up to 520km from just five minutes of charging time.

The announcement comes just days after BYD, an automaker with its own battery and semiconductor production, unveiled a similar system that can offer a range of about 400km in roughly the same charging time.