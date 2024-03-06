Next Article

BYD Seal features an all-LED lighting setup with sequential-style indicators

BYD Seal EV variants explained: Which one offers best value

By Pradnesh Naik 11:36 am Mar 06, 202411:36 am

What's the story Chinese automaker BYD or Build Your Dreams has launched its third EV, the Seal, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric sedan is available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. With several unique and feel-good features offered across the line-up, here's a quick look at the variant-wise breakdown of the BYD Seal.

Design

First, let's look at the design of Seal EV

The Seal draws inspiration from the 2021 Ocean X concept. The EV follows the BYD's "Ocean Aesthetics" design language. It has a coupe-like panoramic glass roof, flush-fitted door handles, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, sleek LED headlamps, and connected-style LED taillamps. The India-spec electric sedan is available in four eye-catching color schemes: Arctic Blue, Atlantis Gray, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White.

Variant #1

The 'Dynamic' variant costs Rs. 41 lakh

The base Dynamic variant features 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, flush door handles, NFC card keys with keyless entry, all-LED lighting setup with sequential indicators, and heated ORVMs. Inside, it has a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control with air purifier, two wireless chargers, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system with wireless connectivity and a 12-speaker sound system.

Variant #2

Premium trim can be yours at Rs. 45.5 lakh

On top of the base model, the Premium trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels and auto-folding ORVMs with a memory function for quick adjustment. The EV's spacious five-seater cabin has a head-up display, leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium leatherette upholstery, and memory function with four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver seat. It also has 'Courtesy Seating' function, which pushes the driver's seat back for easy access.

Information

Performance model will set you back by Rs. 53 lakh

In addition to the features of Dynamic and Premium trims, the range-topping Performance model gets front and rear frequency selective damping shock absorbers, Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (ITAC), and an electronic child lock function.

Powertrain options

The EV promises a driving range of up to 650km

In the Dynamic variant, the BYD Seal gets a single electric motor in a rear-wheel-drive configuration that is paired with a 61.44kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 510km. Premium trim features an 82.56kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 650km. The top-spec Performance version has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with an 82.56kWh battery and 580km range.