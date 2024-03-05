Next Article

It has an ARAI-certified range of 230km

MG Comet EV with quicker charging arrives at Rs. 8.2L

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:14 pm Mar 05, 202407:14 pm

What's the story MG Motor India has revamped its Comet electric vehicle (EV) lineup, launching a quicker 7.4kW AC charger and adding new features to its higher-end trims. This new charger significantly reduces charging time, addressing a major drawback of the Comet EV. The updated MG Comet now has prices ranging from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

Improvement

Features and upgrades in MG Comet EV

Previously offered in Pace, Play, and Plush variants, the Comet EV now comes in Executive, Excite, and Exclusive trims. The fast-charging option is available for Excite and Exclusive models. The new Exclusive version is Rs. 20,000 costlier than the previous Plush model. Key feature upgrades in the fast-charging variants include rear disc brakes, ESC, electronic parking brake, hill-hold control, body-colored power foldable wing mirrors, and a creep mode.

Specs

Performance and competition

The Comet EV boasts a 17.3kWh battery that provides an ARAI-certified range of 230km. It comes with a sole electric motor on the rear axle, generating 42hp of power and 110Nm of torque. Although the Comet EV doesn't have a direct competitor as a two-door urban electric vehicle, its closest rival is the entry-level Tata Tiago.EV. The latter features a 19.2kWh battery pack and an ARAI-claimed range of 250km per charge.

Price

How much do the fast-charging variants cost?

Only two variants of the MG Comet EV get the 7.4kW AC fast-charging facility. They are Excite FC and Exclusive FC. The models carry a price tag of Rs. 8.24 lakh and Rs. 9.14 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).