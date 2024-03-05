Next Article

It earned a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

BYD's Seal EV launched in India at Rs. 41 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:20 pm Mar 05, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Chinese brand BYD has introduced its latest electric vehicle for the Indian market, the Seal EV, today. To note, the company began accepting pre-orders for the four-wheeler back in February. The Seal is BYD's flagship vehicle in India, with a stylish design, an upmarket tech-loaded cabin, and a powerful powertrain. It is up for grabs in four eye-catching colors and carries a starting price tag of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specs

Design, interiors, and performance

The Seal EV is available in three variants, boasting a 61.4kWh/82.5kWh battery pack, and provides up to 650km range on a single charge. The stylish sedan features a rear/all-wheel-drive setup, and can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its exterior showcases crystal LED headlamps, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and full-width LED taillights. Inside, there are soft-touch materials, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment panel, a head-up display, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and two wireless charging pads.

Figures

What about dimensions?

In terms of dimensions, BYD Seal is 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide, and 1,460mm tall in India. The four-wheeler also has an aerodynamic body with a drag coefficient of just 0.21Cd.

Safety

Safety ratings and features

Safety is paramount for Seal EV, which earned a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. The vehicle scored 89% for adult occupants, 87% for child occupants, 82% for Vulnerable Road Users, and 76% in Safety Assist. Its safety features include dual front airbags, seatbelt reminders, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System, side airbags, and a center airbag. ISOFIX child seat mounts, an airbag cut-off switch, and Fatigue/Distraction Detection are also available.

Cost

What about its pricing?

In India, BYD Seal starts at Rs. 41 lakh for the Dynamic model, while the Premium version is priced at Rs. 45.5 lakh. Finally, the Performance trim sports a price figure of Rs. 53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).