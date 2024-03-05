Next Article

There are no mechanical changes

KTM introduces new color options for 2024 RC, Adventure range

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:58 pm Mar 05, 202412:58 pm

What's the story KTM has introduced new color options for its 2024 RC and Adventure motorcycle range in India, keeping the mechanical features intact while adding a fresh look to the lineup. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto, expressed excitement about the update. He stated, "We are excited to unveil new color options for our existing models, tailored for adventure touring and speed race machine enthusiasts and dreamers alike."

Colors

New shades for the Adventure range

The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure now sports a Lunar Gray color scheme with a matte finish, complemented by the brand's signature orange. Meanwhile, KTM 390 Adventure offers two new colors: the classic orange and black combination remains a staple, joined by gray and white options. KTM uses a wet paint process with overlaid graphics for its motorcycles, ensuring a long-lasting, premium finish.

Changes

Updated colorways for RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390

As for the fully-faired lineup, the KTM RC 390 is now offered in KTM Factory Racing Orange. The new KTM RC 125 and RC 200 receive a new black shade and a striking blue color option, while still offering orange as the base color. These new shades aim to keep the models fresh and competitive in the increasingly crowded sub-500cc motorcycle segment.

Price

How much do they cost?

In India, the KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure are priced at Rs. 2.47 lakh and Rs. 3.39 lakh, respectively. The KTM RC 125 costs Rs. 1.9 lakh, the RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2.18 lakh, and the RC 390 sports a price figure of Rs. 3.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).