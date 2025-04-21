JD Vance's India convoy: Mysterious American SUV sparks curiosity
What's the story
US Vice President JD Vance and his family arrived in India earlier today for a four-day visit.
After landing at Palam airport, he was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and accorded a tri-services guard of honor.
Among the official cars in Vance's security convoy in India was a black Chevrolet Suburban—a vehicle rarely seen on Indian roads.
This vehicle has drawn attention because the same SUV was seen with former VP Kamala Harris in 2021.
Security features
It has bulletproof glass and run-flat tires
The Chevrolet Suburban used by U.S. officials is no ordinary SUV—it's a fortress on wheels.
Outfitted with bulletproof glass, armored plating, and run-flat tires, it's built to withstand high-caliber attacks and explosive threats.
Inside, it carries encrypted communications, CBRN protection, and emergency escape tools.
Reinforced suspension supports the added weight, while jamming tech can block surveillance or remote detonations.
These vehicles, often costing over $500,000, ensure top-tier protection for VIPs like the US Vice President during high-stakes visits abroad.
Model history
A legacy of strength and versatility
The Chevrolet Suburban has been in production since 1935. It is the longest-used automobile nameplate in the world and is currently in its 12th generation.
The Suburban model features a wagon-style body with the chassis and powertrain of a pickup truck. It can accommodate as many as seven people.
It has appeared in more than 1,750 films and TV shows. In December 2019, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded this vehicle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.