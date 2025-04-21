What's the story

US Vice President JD Vance and his family arrived in India earlier today for a four-day visit.

After landing at Palam airport, he was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and accorded a tri-services guard of honor.

Among the official cars in Vance's security convoy in India was a black Chevrolet Suburban—a vehicle rarely seen on Indian roads.

This vehicle has drawn attention because the same SUV was seen with former VP Kamala Harris in 2021.