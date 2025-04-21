What's the story

Ducati has launched the 2025 version of its Scrambler Full Throttle bike in India. It costs ₹12.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model features a flat track racing-inspired design and a stunning black and bronze color scheme.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, called the motorcycle "a bold expression of racing heritage and freedom that resonates deeply with Indian riders who crave individuality and performance."