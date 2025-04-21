Ducati launches 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle in India at ₹13L
What's the story
Ducati has launched the 2025 version of its Scrambler Full Throttle bike in India. It costs ₹12.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model features a flat track racing-inspired design and a stunning black and bronze color scheme.
Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, called the motorcycle "a bold expression of racing heritage and freedom that resonates deeply with Indian riders who crave individuality and performance."
Specifications
A look at the features
Powered by an 803cc L-twin engine, the new Scrambler Full Throttle comes with a Termignoni exhaust. Its lightweight chassis makes it easy to maneuver.
The motorcycle also has a 4.3-inch TFT display, Quick Shift Up/Down system, and Ducati Multimedia System to control settings from the handlebar.
For safety, it gets Cornering ABS to avoid skidding during emergency braking and Ducati Traction Control with four adjustable levels of grip and stability.
Availability
What about dealerships?
The Full Throttle model comes with a flatter saddle at 795mm height, promising comfort for both rider and passenger on long rides.
It also flaunts full-LED lighting with an X-shaped DRL to ensure increased visibility on the road.
Since entering the Indian market in 2015, Ducati has been expanding its presence in the premium motorcycle segment with dealerships in Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata.