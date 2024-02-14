It comes in 5 shades

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:04 am Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Hero MotoCorp has launched its most potent motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, in India with a starting price of Rs. 1.99 lakh. The Jaipur-based company offers the Mavrick in three distinct trims and has begun accepting bookings. Sharing its platform with the Harley-Davidson X 440, the motorbike comes in five color options: Arctic White, Phantom Black, Enigma Black, Fearless Red, and Celestial Blue.

Next Article

Specs

Engine and features of Mavrick 440

The Mavrick 440 boasts a 440cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine, generating 27hp of power and a peak torque of 36Nm. It features a six-speed gearbox, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The braking system consists of a 320mm front and a 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle includes LED lighting, SMS and call alerts, a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity for navigation, and a Type-C charging port.

Cost

Pricing and offers

Hero has set the Mavrick 440's pricing at Rs. 1.99 lakh for the Base model, Rs. 2.14 lakh for the Mid trim, and Rs. 2.24 lakh for the Top version (all prices, ex-showroom). In contrast, the Harley-Davidson X 440's base variant starts at Rs. 2.4 lakh. Hero MotoCorp is also offering a 'Welcome to the Mavrick Club' promotion until March 15, giving customers a customized Mavrick kit of accessories and merchandise valued at Rs. 10,000.

Reservation

Bookings, deliveries, and rivals

In India, the Hero Mavrick 440 can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The deliveries will commence here on April 15. The bike rivals the likes of the Jawa 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, and Honda H'ness CB350.

