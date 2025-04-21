Top 5 EVs shown at New York Auto Show 2025
What's the story
The New York Auto Show 2025 showcased a colorful mix of electric vehicles (EVs) that will be coming to the market soon.
From compact off-roading hatchbacks to roomy three-row full-sized SUVs, many manufacturers took the opportunity to showcase their latest all-electric offerings.
Here are five standout EVs from the show that are going to make big waves in their segments.
Model #1
Lucid Gravity
A highlight of the auto show, the Lucid Gravity offers three-row seating for up to seven adults.
Its unique trunk design enables an accessory to convert it into a cushioned seat.
The interior comes with an ultra-wide panoramic display and glass-covered roof. The minimalist design gives plenty of legroom and its EPA-estimated range of 724km is good enough.
Model #2
Kia EV4
The Kia EV4 sedan was another highlight at the auto show. It takes design cues from the Kia EV9 but presents them in a more compact and manageable size.
The Kia EV4 GT-Line showcased an 81.4kWh battery with an EPA-rated range of 531km.
Its interior design borrows elements from its larger sibling, including ambient lighting and center armrest aesthetics.
Model #3
Hyundai Ioniq 9
The three-row Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV, which can accommodate up to seven people, was also on display at the event.
It has a unique design with a distinctive LED strip on the front and a slightly bubbled look.
The car comes with "relaxation seats" in the second row that recline fully and have leg rests.
Its trunk space can be increased by collapsing third-row seats down, adding utility. The vehicle has an estimated range of 539km per charge.
Model #4
Subaru Trailseeker
The Subaru Trailseeker, the brand's second all-electric model looking like the Outback, was another highlight. It comes with a powerful electric dual motor setup delivering around 375hp of power.
The interior boasts a cockpit-style steering wheel and bucket seats.
Despite the power, it packs a smaller 74.7kWh battery rated for an estimated range of 418km.
The spacious trunk offers plenty of storage space for your needs.
Model #5
2025 Toyota bZ4X
The 2025 Toyota bZ4X arrived with a refreshed body bearing softer lines and a new Nightshade edition for a stealthier look.
The model offers plenty of room inside but has an EPA-rated range of 405km, which is low by today's standards.
Notably, purchase or lease in the US comes with complimentary charging through EVgo's network for a whole year.